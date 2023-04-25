JAMB Reschedules UTME For Candidates Unable To Write Exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who were unable to write the exams due to to technical glitches.

JAMB in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that out of the 700 centres where the exam was being written this year, 100 were affected and candidates unable to sit for their exams.

The statement reads: “All candidates, who could not sit the UTME on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, on account of technical challenges, have been rescheduled.

“This announcement was made in a statement made available after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board( JAMB) management meeting at the close of today’s examination, which incidentally is the first day of the 2023 UTME.

“Following the announcement, candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 26th April, 2023, to know their new scheduled sessions.

“It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country, experienced technical challenges that prevented their allotted candidates from successfully taking their examination.”

The Board reiterated its determination to deploy world-class assessment in line with global best practices to deliver quality assessment and regretted any inconveniences experienced by candidates and their parents.

The statement further restated that the series of challenges encountered were on account of some novel features deployed by the Board to safeguard the sanctity of the examination by checkmating all incidences of examination misconduct being perpetrated and perpetuated by vested interests.

The Board, therefore, reiterated the commitment of its technical team working round the clock to ensure that tomorrow’s exercise is devoid of any hitches.

Meanwhile, the Board assures Nigerians that no candidate would be denied the right of taking his/her examination because in case of any challenges experienced, such a candidate would be rescheduled to take the examination in the next available date and space.