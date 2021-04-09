JAMB shifts 2021 UTME/DE registration date

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said the registration exercise for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), has been put on hold. A statement made available to journalists, by the Head, Media and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said the shift in commencement of registration was to allow the Board put finishing touches on the pin vending processes and registration application for the exercise. The Board advised prospective candidates to watch out for advertisements in the media, to be guided on what steps to take and on the new date for registration.

The statement reads: “The Board’s registration exercise was to begin today 8th April, 2021. To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as we are yet to complete the process of a smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE. “The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step process that candidates are required to follow.

