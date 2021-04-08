JAMB shifts 2021 UTME/DE registration date

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said the registration exercise for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), has been put on hold.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Head, Media and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Thursday in Abuja, said the shift in commencement of registration was to allow the Board put finishing touches on the pin vending processes and registration application for the exercise.

The Board advised prospective candidates to watch out for advertisements in the media, to be guided on what steps to take and on the new date for registration.

