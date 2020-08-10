JAMB shifts admissions’ commencement date to Sept 7 

…withholds prison inmates’ UTME results over infractions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted commencement of this year’s post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening for the 2020 admission processes into tertiary institutions in the country to September 7, 2020.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the shift in date from an earlier announced August 21, explained that the decision was primarily to ensure candidates sitting for this year’s school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), were accommodated in the admission processes into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Speaking on Monday after a consultative virtual meeting with vice chancellors, rectors, and provosts of tertiary education institutions, he said institutions whose post-UTME screening was mandatory for candidates would have to spread such exercise in two phases.

In his words: “The view of JAMB is that while we go on consulting at a point when it becomes necessary for decision, we should all come together and take decision. Presently as you are aware, WAEC starts the Senior School Certificate Examination on August 17, it will go on till September 7.

“Similarly, on September 21 or thereabout, NABTEB will commence its own examination that will go on till October 15, and immediately after that, NECO starts on the 5th and will hold till 18 of November.

“Rather than making candidates run, particularly, when they will have to write their school certificate exam in different towns and rush to university elsewhere for post-UTME, like somebody rushing from Sokoto to Ibadan t for post-UTME, we believe as a custodian of the highest sector of the education system, we should avoid that.

“For those (institutions) who want to take post-UTME, that cannot be earlier than September 7 and it will be held twice – 7 September to 4 October, and then it will be held for the second time on November 18 to mop up those who are taking their school certificate examination.”

Oloyede further urged institutions engaged in conducting admissions without the administration of any-post UTME screening, to ensure candidates whose SSCE results would be released towards the end of the year were not denied participation in the admission exercise.

