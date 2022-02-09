News

JAMB shifts UTME/DE registration to February 19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted the commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12 to Saturday, February 19, to end on Saturday, March 26.

 

A statement made available to journalists by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yester- day in Abuja, explained that the one-week postponement was primarily to allow the board to better fine-tune the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration.

 

The statement reads: “The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

 

“The board wishes the general public to note that the board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

