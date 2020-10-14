News

JAMB shuts down 7 exam centres in Bayelsa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has shut down at least seven examination centres in Bayelsa State for violating the Board’s rules and regulations for examination. With the seven centres shut down, the state now has four examination centres for the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

The state Coordinator of JAMB, Abdusalam Mohammed, who disclosed this yesterday during a visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council in Yenagoa, explained that some of the examination centres were delisted for duplicating the Virtual Private Network (VPN) of their router.

“Others were delisted for charging unsuspecting candidates outrageous sums of money during registration,” Mohammed added, saying: “Initially, Bayelsa State had 11 examination centres, and so far seven have been delisted from our platform for various infractions. The owners of some of these centres tampered with the VPN of our router. And that is a very big offence. “They duplicated the VPN by moving the router from one location to another where they did whatever they liked. Others were over charging candidates.

During registration we sent out a monitoring team and they came back with the report that candidates were charged N5,000 for a service that should ordinarily cost N2,500.” Mohammed, who also gave insight into the level of preparedness of the board to conduct examination as Coronavirus continues to spread, said: “Before the lockdown was lifted, we had started training our staff on how to at tend to candidates.

We have also embarked on sensitisation of candidates and provided personal prevention equipment.” He added: “Also, in order to reduce the crowd at our office during registration, we have introduced what we call appointment for candidates.

This means that candidates can only come to us when they have an appointment. The intention is to reduce body contact between staff and candidates. “Before the coronavirus outbreak, we used to do what is called thumb printing for candidates during registration but that has been stopped in order not to contain the spread of the virus. What we now do is that a One- Time Password (OTP) is sent to the candidate. And, that will now verify the candidate as the original owner of that particular application.

