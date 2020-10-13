Education

JAMB shuts down seven exam centers In Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has shut down seven examination centers across Bayelsa State for violating its rules and regulations for examination leaving the state with four centers.
The state coordinator of JAMB, Abdusalam Mohammed, who made this known on Tuesday during a call on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Yenagoa, explained that some of the examination centers were delisted for duplicating the Virtual Private Network (VPN) of their router.
Others were delisted for charging unsuspecting candidates outrageous sums of money during registration.
Mohammed said: “Initially Bayelsa had 11 examination centers, and so far seven out of this number have been delisted from our platform for various infractions. The owners of some of these centers tampered with the VPN of our router. And that is a very big offence.
“They duplicated the VPN by moving the router from one location to another where they did whatever they liked.
“Others were over charging candidates. During registration we sent out a monitoring team and they came back with the report that candidates were charged N5000 for a service that should ordinarily cost N2, 500.”
Mohammed also gave insight into the level of preparedness of the board to conduct examination as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Responding, the Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Samuel Numonengi, frowned at the activities of the operators of the examination centers delisted, saying that actions do not mean well for the future of Bayelsa State.

Our Correspondants
