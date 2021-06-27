JAMB suspends USSD for checking UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has suspended the use of USSD code 55019, for checking results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), due to some challenges associated with the platform.

The spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, directed candidates to visit the Board’s website to check their results.

The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges. “Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.

“Each candidate is to follow this simple steps, Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, on the menu bar, click on efacility, on the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip, enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended.”

