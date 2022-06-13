JAMB To ASUU President: We don’t conduct admission for institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has called out President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, for exposing his ignorance on how the admission process in the country was carried out, in his attempt to gain sympathy of the public.

The Board in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by it’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the Board does not conduct admission for institutions but rather regulates the process.

It reads: “The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the ill-informed statement made by the rattled President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

