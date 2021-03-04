News

JAMB to build new N6bn headquarters in Abuja city centre

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it is planning to build a new headquarters in the heart of Abuja, the nation’s capital at the cost of N6 billion.
The Board’s Director of Finance and Administration, Mr. Mufutau Bello disclosed this Thursday at the ongoing investigation of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on the queries from Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.
He informed that the Board has been saving since 2018 to meet up the N6 billion required for the project adding that so far, N5.5 billion has been realised.
According to him, the N5.5 billion is domiciled in the board’s Treaaury Savings Account (TSA) and would have been completed now but for the COVID-19 disruptions experienced in 2020.
Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) commended the board for a job well done but advised them to invest the money where it will yield interest instead of the TSA.
It will be recalled that JAMB is presently located in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

