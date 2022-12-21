Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

JAMB to commence 2023 UTME registration Jan 14

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given approval for the registration of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to run for one month, beginning from Saturday, January 14 to end on Tuesday February 14, 2023.

Announcing dates for some of its other major activities expected to hold in 2023, the Board at the end of its management meeting noted that registration for Direct Entry (DE) candidates via application documents would commence from Monday, February 20 to Thursday, April 20, 2023. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, also noted that Thursday March 16, 2023, has been fixed for the conduct of the Board’s mock-UTME which was made optional for interested candidates.

The statement partly reads: “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1, 000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination. “With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration; therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NYSC DG inaugurates staff hostel in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson

As part of activities marking his one hundred days in office, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has inaugurated a threeroom block of staff hostel at the NYSC Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi. Speaking during the inauguration yesterday, Fadah reiterated his determination to give priority to […]
News Top Stories

Okorocha to Uzodinma: Account for N125.4bn Imo funds

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

  The crisis between Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and one of his predecessors, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has degenerated. Okorocha has asked Uzodinma to account for N125.4 billion revenue accrued to the state in 2020.   This followed the submission of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into contracts awarded by the […]
News

Panic as gunmen kill two Prison officials in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Barely 24 hours after four police men and two men of the Nigerian Navy were killed by gunmen on Thursday, two prison officials were yesterday killed by gunmen in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and took away their arms. This is coming as panic grips residents of Ihiala, Nnewi South and Orumba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica