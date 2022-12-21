JAMB to commence 2023 UTME registration Jan 14

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given approval for the registration of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to run for one month, beginning from Saturday, January 14 to end on Tuesday February 14, 2023.

Announcing dates for some of its other major activities expected to hold in 2023, the Board at the end of its management meeting noted that registration for Direct Entry (DE) candidates via application documents would commence from Monday, February 20 to Thursday, April 20, 2023. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, also noted that Thursday March 16, 2023, has been fixed for the conduct of the Board’s mock-UTME which was made optional for interested candidates.

The statement partly reads: “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1, 000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination. “With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration; therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.”

