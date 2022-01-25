JAMB to commence UTME Feb 12

News Top Stories

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has announced the commencement of registrations for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) examination from February 12 to March 19, 2022.

 

The Board, in its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen by its spokesman, Dr. FabianBenjaminonMonday in Abuja, also announced that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the 2022 UTME and DE would hold between April 20 to 30, while the mock UTME has been scheduled to hold on April 2.

 

In addition, the Board has resolved to refund the sum of N4, 000 paid by candidates who were unable to successfully complete their registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination including the Direct Entry Examinations

 

It reads: “This is to notify all 2021 candidates who had deposited a draft of four thousand naira (N4, 000) for late registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry but were unable to complete the registration process owing to no fault of the Board, even after the Board had extended the registration period twice, to visit the Board’s Website https:// www.jamb.gov.ng, and complete a form for the refund of the value of the draft they submitted to the Board.”

 

