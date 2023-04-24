JAMB to continue Direct Entry registration after UTME, census

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline for Direct Entry (DE) registration for candidates seeking admission to universities. In a statement on Sunday, Spokesman Fabian Benjamin said the registration would continue after the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and national census.

The DE registration was scheduled to close on April 20 but will continue on May 6 when the 2023 UTME and the national census would have ended. JAMB said: “This development is to accommodate the conduct of the Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) billed to start on Tuesday, 25th April 2023, and end on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, while the National Census is scheduled to start on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, and end on Friday, 5th May 2023.

“Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before 30th April 2023, when ePIN vending would be closed. Candidates are then expected to proceed to the Board’s offices from Saturday, 6th April 2023, to Saturday, 13th May 2023, to complete their registration procedure. “The Board assures all candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register provided they comply with the Board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame. “In the same vein, the Board solicits the understanding of candidates as it puts in place some innovative measures aimed at checking the incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions.”