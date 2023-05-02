JAMB To Release UTME Results Today

T he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the results of candidates who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would be released today.

The Board, in a statement signed by its Head Public Affairs and Protocol yesterday in Abuja, however, asked candidates, who may not see their results not to panic, as they could have been rescheduled to retake the examination as a result of certain challenges they may not have been aware of.

He said: “The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

“Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023.” The Board further disclosed that candidates, who could not sit for the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.

These category of candidates includes those who were verified at their centres but could not sit for the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data, candidates, who had been rescheduled to retake their examination on Thursday, 27th April, 2023, but received their notification late on Thursday night, candidates in centres with reduced capacity Also: “All candidates, who were scheduled to sit the 2023 UTME at the Beautiful Beginning CBT Centre, Apo, Abuja, but missed the examination for whatever reason have been rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.”

The rescheduling of all the candidates, who missed the examination is as a result of the mistake made in the address of the centre, which had led to some candidates missing their examination.

“It should be noted that the name of the centre which is Beautiful Beginning CBT Centre, Apo, Abuja, featured “Gwagwalada” rather than “Apo” hence misleading the candidates.

“As a responsible organisation, the Board would not abdicate its responsibilities and has consequently, rescheduled all candidates posted to the centre, who could not sit their examination on account of the wrong address or any other reason, to ensure that no candidate misses the examination.”

The board had also informed Nigerians that it would be using some novel innovative methods in conducting the exercise with the aim of completely arresting incidences of examination infractions.

“This has been largely achieved as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit the examination on the first day.

This notwithstanding, out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated an interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding.”