JAMB to review SIM swap policy as 2023 UTME registration ends

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed plans to review its SIM number swap policy, as it announces the end of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Recall that the registration, which was to end on February 14 2023, was further extended by one week to enable candidates experiencing difficulties as a result of the cash crunch, an opportunity to be able to sit for the examination. A statement by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that at the close of registrations, about 1.6m candidates had successfully registered for the 2023 UTME. The statement partly reads: “This number does not include the Direct Entry component of the exercise, which had commenced on Monday, 20th February, 2023 before it was put on hold on Tuesday, 21st February, 2023. “The Registrar’s monitoring team, which had gone round the country, was in Nasarawa and Delta States on the final day of the exercise to oversee its conclusion. “In Asaba, Delta State, the team visited Trinity Innovation Hub CBT Centre; Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku CBT Centre 1 and 2; Delta State Library CBT and others. It was, however, remarkable that none of these centres had any candidates waiting to be registered indicating that almost all candidates, who desired to register for the exercise had done so. “The same situation was replicated in many centres in Nasarawa State as few candidates were seen at all the centres a day to the closing date and even these were cleared before the close of work. Hence, from every indication, this year’s exercise is shaping up to be the smoothest the Board has ever had. “However, based on reports received from the various monitoring teams across the country, the Board would review its SIM number swap policy as it will now require the Telco’s to confirm that the old SIM being put forward for swapping previously belonged to the applicant but had been issued to another person, which would, therefore, preclude the possibility of a SIM welcome back before such swapping would be approved.”

