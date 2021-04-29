News

JAMB to sanction schools, centres charging above approved fee – Registrar

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said that the registration for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has so far been transparent and hitch-free.

This was as he said that through the use of the National Identification Number (NIN), which was made compulsory for candidates to register for the examination, the use of the NIN and JAMB PIN had eliminated errors and the issue of impersonation in the process.

Oloyede, who spoke yesterday in Lagos during an unscheduled visit and inspection of some CBT centres, frowned at some secondary schools, especially the high profile private schools, for charging their students more than the official registration fees approved by JAMB for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Oloyede, who reiterated that the official fees approved by JAMB was N3,500, with addition N500 for the purchase of a customised book, and N700 as CBT Centre charge, amounting to N4,700, said the board would write to the Federal Ministry of Education to sanction schools charging above JAMB registration fees.

