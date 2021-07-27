Education

JAMB withdraws candidate’s result over impersonation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has withdrawn the result of one Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, for impersonation in the just concluded 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, explained that an investigation carried out by the Board revealed that Ikedichukwu had hired a professional examination taker to sit the examination on his behalf.

According to him, luck ran out for Ikedichukwu when the Board’s post-examination processes discovered that the candidate had been impersonated in the course of the examination.

The statement partly reads: “On further scrutiny, other hidden dimensions to the case were also unravelled which the candidate had admitted to in the course of perpetrating the fraudulent act.

“Following Management’s consideration and approval of the recommendations of the investigators, the result of Mr. Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, whose examination was taken on his behalf at the University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State, on Tuesday, 22nd June, 2021, during the second session of the examination for that day, has been withdrawn.

“The Board wishes to restate that no result obtained through fraudulent means would be allowed to stand. It should be noted that the cancellation is in line with the Board’s  policy of cancelling any result fraudulently obtained by any candidate even when such had been released. In addition, the perpetrator(s) will be handed over to relevant agencies  for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to other would-be infractors.

“The Board wishes to remind candidates and the general public that it would painstakingly  scrutinise the entire examination processes with the proviso that the results obtained through fraudulent means would be withheld and after thorough investigation, cancelled as the case may be.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Declare state of emergency on security NUT tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on the Federal Government to without delay, declare a state of emergency on security. In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Secretary General of the Union, Dr. Mike Ene, condemned the reported abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School in […]
Education

Bowen Varsity sacks over 100 workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 100 staffers of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have been sacked by the management of the institution, it has been learnt. According to a source, the development which had already created tension on the campus of the institution was as a result of the management’s resolve to sustain and reposition the university. […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Education

Impersonation: JAMB to spend N100m on prosecution 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says examination malpractice has migrated to the North The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said N100 million would be spent on the prosecution of 200 persons involved in the act of impersonation during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This came as the Board lamented that JAMB examination fraud has shifted from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica