JAMB withdraws candidate’s result over impersonation

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has withdrawn the result of one Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, for impersonation in the just concluded 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, explained that an investigation carried out by the Board revealed that Ikedichukwu had hired a professional examination taker to sit the examination on his behalf.

According to him, luck ran out for Ikedichukwu when the Board’s post-examination processes discovered that the candidate had been impersonated in the course of the examination.

The statement partly reads: “On further scrutiny, other hidden dimensions to the case were also unravelled which the candidate had admitted to in the course of perpetrating the fraudulent act.

“Following Management’s consideration and approval of the recommendations of the investigators, the result of Mr. Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, whose examination was taken on his behalf at the University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State, on Tuesday, 22nd June, 2021, during the second session of the examination for that day, has been withdrawn.

“The Board wishes to restate that no result obtained through fraudulent means would be allowed to stand. It should be noted that the cancellation is in line with the Board’s policy of cancelling any result fraudulently obtained by any candidate even when such had been released. In addition, the perpetrator(s) will be handed over to relevant agencies for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to other would-be infractors.

“The Board wishes to remind candidates and the general public that it would painstakingly scrutinise the entire examination processes with the proviso that the results obtained through fraudulent means would be withheld and after thorough investigation, cancelled as the case may be.”

Like this: Like Loading...