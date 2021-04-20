Arts & Entertainments

James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ slated to have world’s largest premier

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die will reportedly have the world’s largest premier when it will be released in September.
According to The Mirror, the film producers and MGM have allocated £10 million for the UK event.
It is reported that the premier may take place in a large stadium in London like the Wembley Arena.
The blockbuster was slated for an April 2020 release but due to the Covid-19 pandemic its premiere was pushed back multiple times.
A source speaking to the publication claimed: “They think they can pull off the biggest in-person premiere of the post-pandemic era, and have already put aside a whopping £10million for an event in England that will signal the return of these kinds of flashy movie launches that everybody’s been missing for the last year.”
“They are looking at the biggest venues in London, starting with Wembley and going down from there, and have enquired about the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a US premiere.
“MGM and the Bond team have never liked the idea of launching this movie without a red carpet event, which is one of the many reasons they’ve rolled with all the delays.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Pete Edochie speaks on domestic violence and breakups in marriages

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has attributed the prevalence of domestic violence and breakups in marriages to the practice of feminism in African homes. The film star spoke in a BBC Igbo interview, where he dwelled on issues he said frustrates men out of marriages. “Feminism isn’t something black people are known for. Once a woman […]
Arts & Entertainments

Don Jazzy reacts to report claiming he was quizzed by DSS

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to a report claiming he was quizzed by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) alongside Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, singer, songwriter and actress. A report had swirled in the early […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man demands refund of offerings from his church

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Kenyan man identified as Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia, has written to a church he claims to have attended between 1998 to 2017, demanding that offering he contributed between that period be refunded. In the letter shared by Twitter user, Sisonke Mlamla on Thursday, Dishon warned the church that failure to refund the amount he estimated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica