James Brown: How Bobrisky and I became enemies

James Brown, the controversial Nigerian crossdresser, says Bobrisky, the self-acclaimed transgender, once threatened to kill him if “I remain queen of Africa”. In a now-viral video, Brown who used to be a mentee of Bobrisky said they were friends until he became a “drag queen”.

According to him, Bobrisky felt “threatened” after he started cross-dressing and dancing on Instagram. The 23-year-old also claimed his senior colleague made several threats to his life “if I didn’t stop being James Brown”. “He’s been trending for long, he’s respected. He’s older than me, he’s about 30-something years and he has been in the industry for like seven years. I just came, three to four years ago,” he said. “When I came, he supported me, gave me money.

He supported me the way he could, which I really appreciate. He was supportive, we would talk on the phone, and we would hang out. “As time went on, I became a dancer from Instagram into a drag queen. At that moment he was threatened and he became my enemy. He didn’t like me at all.

“He approached me telling me he’s going to kill me if I don’t stop being a drag queen. I don’t know, I don’t get it. Sometimes you think you know people while you don’t know them. “He just switched and he threatened me that if I continue being James Brown, being the drag queen, being the princess of Africa, he would kill me.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...