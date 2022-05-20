Arts & Entertainments

James Brown talks about her relationship with Bobrisky, going to prison, aspirations

Internet personality and drag queen, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown recently open up on life and struggles before fame, her relationship with Bobrisky, aspirations and the lessons she has learned from his journey. Speaking in an interview, James Browns says: “When people try to compare me with my counterpart, I really get angry, because he didn’t go to prison.”

“Bobrisky never made me, she gave me N100,000 which was needed when my father was trying to raise money to get me released from the prison. I have people who did more than that for me. Why I respect her so much is that she reached out to me even though she didn’t have to care. I just wanted to meet her in person and get to know her. When you’ve heard a lot of stories about people and you just want to meet them and hear what they have to say. I respect her, who she is and how she is able to break boundaries. God bless her. But she should get away from my back because I am running as fast as possible.

I have many things I want to do, that if I start saying it, she might start doing and she might never get it as I will because I am young.” O n the crossdress- ing bill, James Brown said: “That doesn’t apply to me because everything I am doing is business.

I want to take Nigeria from one level to another level. I don’t know if Nigeria is seeing that vision. I want people from the UK and the US to really express themselves in Nigeria. Bring people and elevate our economy.” When asked about why she traveled to the UK, James said “London was a new adventure for me. I was tired of Nigeria; I get bored of something when I do it often. London is not the full stop, I have other places in mind. I want to travel around the world, I want to see things and hang out with new people.” “School was one of the reasons I came to London, but I want to be a businesswoman. And for me to be this good.

I need to be academically sound. I want to have the knowledge in my head and physical experience,” James concluded. Advising young people who look up to him, James said, “I am one of the most bullied in Nigeria; going from prison to my other experiences. Watch my life and you will learn a lot. You will survive. If I can do it, you can do it,” James added.

 

