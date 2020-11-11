News

Jamil Gwamna in Gombe condoles Tangale, Cham Emirates, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Renowned politician and philanthropist in Gombe State, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has on Wednesday, visited the palace of Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru ll, to condole with him and his family over the death of his son, Prince John Abdu Buba.

Similarly, he was at Cham Emirate in Balanga local government area where he commiserated with Nidu-Gra Cham Chief James D. Chachis JP over the demise of his son, Ayimin James.

Gwamna also visited the families of late Alh. Magaji Kwairanga, gubernatorial candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and party’s state chairman in Gombe state who died recently after a protracted sickness and Gombe local government Peoples Democratic Party’s youth leader, Hon. Isyaku Garba Tanko (Hon. Baba Ami) who died yesterday night after a brief illness.

Jamil Gwamna commiserated with the respective families of the deceased and described their demise as a colossal loss not only to their families but the state as a whole.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive the souls of the departed and ease the pain of their bereaved families.

Jamil Gwamna was accompanied by his Special Adviser, Hon. Sani Abubakar, renowned politician, Alh. Abdulkadir Hammasaleh, former member representating Kaltungo/Balanga federal constituency, Hon. Binta Bello, Ibrahim Muhammad Gana, Dr. Bappayo Masu among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Russia’s firm, Kaspersky: Nigeria, 2 others at risk of cyber-security threats

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Following the backlash of the #EndSARS protests, a Russia-based multinational cyber security and anti-virus provider, Kaspersky Lab, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria and two other African countries face an increased risk of cyber-security threats in their bid to boost economic developments. In a report released by the firm, an online news portal, Fintech Times […]
News

Sujimoto bags award, gift customers exciting bonus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Upscale luxury real estate company, Sujimoto Construction Company owned by cosmopolitan super dandy, Sijibomi Ogundele and his team made history yet again, at the just concluded prestigious ‘Tech Times Award’, where the luxury real estate firm, bagged; ‘Corporate Brand of the Year’ award with a land slide victory of over 7,000 votes to beat other […]
News

Agbakoba to Buhari: Nigeria can generate N100trn from maritime, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)  Dr Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN), yesterday, said that Nigeria should explore other sources of revenue that have the potential to add almost N100 trillion revenue to the country’s coffers. He said that would also fill the budget deficit of about N7 trillion in 2021 fiscal year.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: