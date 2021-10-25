Jamoh takes Nigeria’s campaign for IMO Council Seat to London

The Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh, has taken the campaign for the country to clinch an International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Category C seat to the London headquarters of the body.

Jamoh, who sought and got an exclusive audience with the IMO Secretary-General, Kitack Lim, expressed Nigeria’s preparedness to be elected alongside 39 other IMO member countries to its main decision-making organ.

According to him, the country has intensified its efforts to improve maritime security, raise safety standards in Nigerian waters in line with IMO regulations, and achieving a pollution-free marine environment.

While giving a breakdown of the efforts by the Federal Government to address the problems of maritime piracy, sea robbery, and removal of wrecks for safe navigation, Jamoh told Lim that the country’s unwavering drive had resulted in reduction in maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea and its Exclusive Economic Zone. Making reference to the recent third-quarter International Maritime Bureau (IMB) report, the DG told the IMO SG that Nigerian waterways up to the Gulf of Guinea have improved security.

On the IMB report, he said: “The report says the Gulf of Guinea recorded 28 incidents of piracy and armed robbery in the first nine months of 2021, compared to 46 in the same period in 2020.

What is of particular importance to us in the report is the fact that Nigeria reported only four incidents during the period, against 17 and 41 cases that were recorded in 2020 and 2018, respectively.

“The IMB report shows that crew kidnappings in the region during the period dropped to only one crew member, compared to 31 taken in five separate incidents in Q3 2020.

It is quite remarkable that the only crew kidnapping case recorded during the period under review was against the vessel at the port of exchange while the average successful kidnapping location during the same period in 2020 was approximately 100 nautical miles from the land.”

On marine environment protection, Jamoh told Lim that Nigeria had engaged marine litter marshals to monitor and ensure compliance with international standards.

He expressed his appreciation to the IMO and other international partners for their support through various maritime safety and security initiatives while also pledging Nigeria’s commitment to maritime scholarly endeavours under the aegis of World Maritime University (WMU).

Last week, in Lisbon, Portugal, at the third Seminar of the Atlantic Center, Jamoh solicited the support of Nigeria’s friends for votes during the election that comes up as part of the organisation’s 32nd General Assembly which comes up from December 6 to 15.

He said: “We ask for your vote and count on your continued confidence in the efforts of Nigeria to work in partnership with other nation-states in the Gulf of Guinea to continue keeping our corridor of the Atlantic Ocean a safe passage for seafarers, their vessels, and the vital supplies they transport for our common sustenance.”

During the launch of the Deep Blue assets for maritime security by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on June 10, Lim commended the Federal Government for its commitment to enhancing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The council is elected by the Assembly for a two-year term beginning after each regular session of the Assembly.

It is the Executive Organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the organisation. Between sessions of the Assembly, the Council performs all the functions of the Assembly, except the function of making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention which is reserved for the Assembly by Article 15(j) of the convention

Like this: Like Loading...