Coach Randy Waldrum has expressed satisfaction with the quality of players in the Super Falcons’ camp ahead of the African champions’ Turkish Women’s Cup opener against CSKA Moscow’s ladies squad at the Emir Sports Complex, Antalya on Thursday. “I am really impressed with the group as a whole; I am happy to see players show […]

Plateau United coach, Abdu Maikaba, has said his team requires ‘all the necessary support’ to achieve its target of reaching the semi-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League. The Jos-based team finished top of the aborted 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (season on the Points Per Game (PPG) table, and as a result, will represent […]

After missing the initial deadline set by Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United are refusing to give up their pursuit of the Englishman. According to Tribuna, the premiership side continue working on the signing of Jadon Sancho with the European transfer window closing on October 5. Citing sources in the UK’s Telegraph, the publication reports that there has […]

