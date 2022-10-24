Metro & Crime

Jandor, PDP team escape death as thugs attack campaign train in Badagry

Anayo Ezugwu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has escaped death as his campaign team was alleged attacked by thugs on Sunday.

The incident, according to a statement by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Hon. Hakeem Amode, occurred around 6:30 pm, while the campaign train was returning from a visitation to PDP members at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government.

Amode said several members of the entourage of the PDP standard bearer, including pressmen, were attacked, adding that one of the journalists was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital, while others are being treated.

This was just as the party’s spokesperson quickly recalled that it recently raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programmes of Jandor, the PDP governorship candidate, but said such incident would not deter the determination of its candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 11, 2023.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) recently.

“We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 11, 2023,” the party said.

The party, therefore, called on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander in the Badagry Division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack, and ensure that necessary disciplinary actions were taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future.

According to it, doing this will instil confidence in PDP members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We hereby call on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry Division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future.

“This will instil confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period,” the party demanded.

Furthermore, PDP warned: “Those that are hell-bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms and watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation.”

 

