Politics

Jandor seeks Buhari, IGP help over attacks on campaign train

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has raised the alarm over the constant attacks on his campaign team.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Jandor called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the attacks, which he said are being perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Jandor said the attacks started last year when those commissioned to produce billboards for his campaign returned his money and his posters were destroyed in strategic areas of the state.

He recalled how he started a campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, revealing that 192 wards have been visited so far, but that his team has suffered several attacks from the agents of the ruling APC.

Jandor said: “We started with the Alimosho area before moving to Badagry. We visited the riverine areas in Badagry on the first day of the visit, but on the second day, when we visited the other side we were attacked by the hoodlums of the APC.

“We thought the governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, would address the matter, but this was not to be. Similarly, during our visit to the Agege area on January 21, 2023, our team was attacked. We reported the matter to the police. This also happened in the Kosofe area of the state a few days ago.

“What they do is to tell the people that want to receive us not to do so. They attacked our deputy governorship candidate, Ms Funke Akindele, when she went to the Fruits Market in Kosofe on our first day there.

“On the second day, Wednesday, January 25, they attacked us in the Oworonsoki area. I called the state Commissioner of Police and told him I would go in no matter what happened. Many of our people were injured in the process.

“We went to Surulere the next day, but I was called by 2 am before we visited that thugs were already around. We still went there and on Friday, as I was praying in the mosque being Jumat, they were calling my name that they wanted to attack me and some of my people were wounded in the process.

“Our campaign vehicles were destroyed and they also destroyed our offices there. But the APC members are turning and twisting that they were attacked by our people. Despite what they are doing, we will continue to go ahead with our campaign.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ezeife: How military coups ruined Nigeria

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

The security and economic challenges confronting Nigeria have resulted in lamentations and criticisms of the government of the day even as some eminent Nigerians have been proffering solutions. In this chat, former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife takes ONWUKA NZESHI down memory lane to how Nigeria derailed from the track of progress   […]
Politics

Makinde: Battling war mongers

Posted on Author Taiwo Adisa

    On December 25, 2020, a popular Nigerian newspaper ran an editorial with the title “Makinde, insecurity is getting messier in Oyo State.” To that newspaper, its piece was an adumbration of the January to December situation in Oyo as far as crime reporting was concerned in 2020.   But that report was shocking […]
Politics

Nigeria, Delta State need technocrat-politician for good governance –Edevbie

Posted on Author In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE,

Chief David Edevbie is a technocrat, an alumnus of the University of Lagos who also earned higher academic degrees at prestigious colleges like Cardiff and Harvard Business Schools. He has also worked in global development agencies like the Commonwealth Development Commission (CDC) where he contributed to the economic success recorded in Asia and the Pacific […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica