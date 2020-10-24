Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna back #EndSARS protest

American music icon, Janet Jackson, has joined other international celebrities who have backed the #EndSars protest in Nigeria. Joining Jackson is Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, who have also reacted to the #EndSARS protest in the country.

Young Nigerians all over the world have in the past two weeks taken to the street to protest the unjust killing, brutality, and extortion by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a statement issued via her Instagram page on October 22, the 22 times Grammys award winner said she is praying for Nigeria as it faces these turbulent times.

She said: “To the powerful people of Nigeria, especially the young, brave, future leaders who have stood fearlessly in the face of corruption and greed. I stand with you.

For all those who refused to remain chained to another generation of suffering, I pray to God for your justice and liberation,” she wrote.

“Enough is truly enough!!! Nigeria is a land of love, beauty, culture, and pride but those who have chosen to murder and brutalise have brought shame to this great nation. Your time is up. Nigeria, I pray for you and I love you so much #EndSars #LekkiMassacre #EndPoliceBrutality.”

Earlier on October 21, American rapper, Nicki Minaj, had responded to the unfortunate Lekki Tollgate massacre on October 20. On her Twitter account, she wrote: “Standi n g with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence.

Your voice is being heard. #EndSARS.” Her tweet comes after she gave birth to her first child with husband, Kenneth Petty.

Towing the same line of thought, American music star, Rihanna had released a statement via her Twitter page on October 21, where she said it was terrible to watch videos of the torture and brutalisation of Nigerians by the people who are supposed to protect them.

She added: “I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across the planet! It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of,” she wrote.

“My heart is broken for Nigeria man! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #EndSARS.”

Like this: Like Loading...