Jang: Aliyu lied over northern governors “plot” against Jonathan

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, on Saturday, debunked claims by a former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu that the then governors of the 19 northern states, worked against the second term bid of Goodluck Jonathan, describing it as a blatant lie.

Aliyu, had on Friday alleged that all the northern governors met, deliberated and decided not to support the re-election of the then President Jonathan in 2015.

Jang said that he was never part of such a meeting and there was no basis for him to have worked against former President Jonathan in preference to General Muhammadu Buhari, his opponent in the 2015 presidential election.

He said that despite the perceived shortcomings of President Jonathan, he (Jang) believed that Jonathan was better equipped to rule Nigeria at the time, especially when his opponent was Buhari who, according to him, lacked the capacity to resolve key challenges and sensitive national issues in the country. Jang said it was rather unfortunate that Buhari was declared the winner of that election, adding that Nigerians “are all witnesses to the tales of woes” trailing that electoral victory.

In a statement signed by Clinton Garuba, his media consultant, Jang dissociated himself completely from the alleged plot against Jonathan as well as the intrigues that played out at that time.

“We view the statement of Dr. Aliyu as an attempt to drag the hard earn reputation of Jang into disrepute, having served Nigeria as a military officer, later a civilian Governor and Senator and discharged his responsibilities without blemish.

“Senator Jang is not one who speaks from both sides of his mouth rather he speaks and supports only what he believes, little wonder that Plateau was won by President Jonathan in the 2015 general elections, largely due to the hard work of the then Governor. “For emphasis sake, there was no basis for Dr. Jang not to have supported Dr. Jonathan especially when the contest was against General Buhari,” the statement read.

