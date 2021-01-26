Jang, Musa task Lalong to complete stadia

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang, has appealed to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to complete the various stadia his administration started constructing in the 17 local government areas of the state to help discover hidden talents in football.

Jang made the appeal at the weekend in Jos, at the Rwang-Pam township stadium during the kick-off, of the first ever peace, unity and reconciliation football tournament, organised by Senator Istifanus Gyang, who represents Plateau North senatorial district at the National Assembly.

According to Jang, if completed, sporting events at local government areas shall engage youths in more profiting ventures, rather than being redundant.

Jang who Senator Istifanus Gyang succeeded commended him for the initiative and good representation at the National Assembly.

Similarly, captain of the Nigeria Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, in his address at the football tournament, reiterated the need for the completion of the ongoing Zaria road stadium in Jos, which has the capability of hosting international football matches.

