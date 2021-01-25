Jang, Musa tasks Lalong to complete

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang, has appealed to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to complete the various stadia his administration started constructing in the 17 local government areas of the state to help discover hidden talents in football.

Jang made the appeal at the weekend in Jos, at the Rwang- Pam township stadium during the kick-off, of the first ever peace, unity and reconciliation football tournament, organised by Senator Istifanus Gyang, who represents Plateau North senatorial district at the National Assembly

