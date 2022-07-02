Jang, ologbodiyan: PDP going through turbulence

The governorship election in Ekiti State has shown us that we cannot go to the general elections with a divided house. It is instructive that we must return to the drawing board, make right the wrong decisions we have taken

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) walking a tightrope and experiencing turbulence arising from its choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the running mate of its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Recall that Okowa was chosen as the vice presidential candidate of Nigeria’s main opposition party as against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recommended by the 17-man committee instituted by Atiku Abubakar to choose a running mate for him, and this has since led to a serious controversy that is threatening the unity of the party.

Commenting on the matter, a former Governor of Plateau State and founding member of the PDP Senator Jonah Jang described it as disheartening, saying that the manner in which the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Okowa emerged is nothing but sheer disregard for processes.

However, a former national publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, said in his reaction, that the issue is a turbulence that would soon be over. This was just as the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Debo Ologunagba said that the party is democratic in nature, and therefore allows members to express their opinion, adding that there was no crisis in the party.

Jang, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Friday in Jos called on the party’s national leadership to adopt a unified approach in resolving the controversy surrounding the emergence of running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, or be ready to face imminent defeat during the forthcoming 2023 general election. “As the days leading to the 2023 general elections draw near and with the completion of the processes that led to the emergence of the candidates of our great party, the PDP, it has become apparent that we must urgently put our house in order if we are to make an impact in the elections. “The governorship election in Ekiti State has shown us that we cannot go to the general elections with a divided house.

It is instructive that we must return to the drawing board, make right the wrong decisions we have taken and begin to ensure that we are prepared to go to the field without any baggage from the decisions we have made. “As one of the founding fathers alive today, one who participated in the processes that set the background for our primaries, I am compelled to add my voice to that of prominent members of our great party who have shown dismay with recent happenings, particularly with the emergence of the Vice-presidential candidate,” he said. Jang, who was a Senator during the 8th Assembly, Representing Plateau North also said that it was unfortunate that the man “who admittedly has been a pillar of the party at a time the repressive tendencies of the governing APC was to send the PDP into oblivion will be treated in the manner the party has.” He said until the party corrects the mistakes, which he said they deliberately made, the future is bleak and that the PDP may be caught in a trap it has set for itself On his part, Ologbodiyan, who spoke as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, stressed that there was no doubt that the party is currently encountering turbulence, but that there is hope that the issues would soon be resolved by the leaders of the party.

The politician explained in the programme, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, that “the managers, drivers and captains of the PDP have an understanding of the moves we make in order to take us out of the current turbulence. “I quite accept that a decision had to be taken, either rightly or wrongful, and the decision has been taken. Remember that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said at another platform that a decision has been taken already. “The three persons presented for the position of the vice president were eminently qualified to occupy the office. I always tell people that we usually have a problem of choice for any position because the people that would be presented would be eminently qualified and resourceful.” Ologbodiyan said further that someone like Governor Nyesom is known as Mr. Project, and that he has done well on infrastructural development. Wike, he said, had been a local government chairman, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Minister and Governor for eight years. He added that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has also been a local government chairman, commissioner, senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, and now Governor.

“You can see the number of medical centers in Delta State. If you talk of Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, he is a modern developer, who understands wealth creation,” he said. Ologbodiyan insisted that Governor Wike is a passionate member of the PDP, who he said broke down and almost had heart attack the day a former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara left the PDP. No crisis in our party-Ologunagba Ologunagba, who was reacting to a television interview by Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, said there no crisis in the PDP.

“It is about different opinion. We are a political party where people can say their minds. That is the essence of democracy. In our party, because we are democratic, we allow members to express themselves,” he said. The PDP spokesperson said Nigerians should be concerned about the state of affairs in the country and not the internal affairs of a political party. He regretted the killings and kidnappings going on in the country, especially soldiers and policemen killed in Niger State on Thursday. “Nigerians should talk about that. People are dying everyday, our children are out of school because the universities are shut. “This is what should worry Nigerians. People should discuss important things that can change the future of our children, not internal affairs of a political party,” Ologunagba advised.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...