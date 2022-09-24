News

Jang to Atiku support group: ‘I’ll stand alone to pursue truth’

A former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jang Jang has carpeted a support group, the Plateau for Atiku Group, as blind members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP. In a statement issued on Friday in Jos by his Media Aide, Mr. Clinton Garuba, faulted members of the group as ignorant of the principles of the founding fathers of the party.

The statement forms his reaction to a statement credited to the group disowning him (Jang) for asking the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiorchia Ayu, to resign for equity and justice. The group led by a former Secretary to the State Government, Professor Shedrack Best had frowned at the former governor’s for making statements which it (the group) said are not in tune with the views of major party stakeholders in the state. Jang has been a member of River State Governor Nyesome Wike led group which has insisted that Ayu should resign for equity and justice.

Jang in the statement told the group that they should know that in pursuit of truth, he is always prepared to tow the lonely path. Articulating his position further, Jang further wrote, “Subverting the constitution of the party’s long-held tradition of inclusiveness is a sure way to derail the party from getting back to its winning ways.

 

