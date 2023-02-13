Jang To Lalong: You spent 8 years doing nothing

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang has fired back at Governor Simon Lalong, saying he spent almost eight years without nothing to show in the interest of Plateau State. Lalong had during the APC governorship campaigns flag off in Wase accused Jang of not paying seven months salaries during his administration, which ended in 2015. But, Jang in a statement issued yesterday in Jos, by his Media Consultant, Mr Clinton Garuba, said it was on record that his administration left unpaid salaries of four months, which was later paid by the Lalong administration, but he had projects to show up. He said: “On the accusation of non-payment of salaries, which the governor has turned to a sing-song in the last seven years plus as one of his major achievements, let me state for the records that the Jang administration left unpaid salaries of four months.”

