Jang To Lalong: You spent 8 years doing nothing

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang has fired back at Governor Simon Lalong, saying he spent almost eight years without nothing to show in the interest of Plateau State. Lalong had during the APC governorship campaigns flag off in Wase accused Jang of not paying seven months salaries during his administration, which ended in 2015. But, Jang in a statement issued yesterday in Jos, by his Media Consultant, Mr Clinton Garuba, said it was on record that his administration left unpaid salaries of four months, which was later paid by the Lalong administration, but he had projects to show up. He said: “On the accusation of non-payment of salaries, which the governor has turned to a sing-song in the last seven years plus as one of his major achievements, let me state for the records that the Jang administration left unpaid salaries of four months.”
Youth council warns organised labour against strike
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) yesterday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against embarking on the planned strike scheduled to commence next week. New Telegraph recalled that the Federal Government had early this month announced an increase in the pump price of fuel as well […]
JUST IN: We’re not increasing price of petrol in June, FG assures Nigerians
The Buhari government Friday assured Nigerians that it would not raise the pump price of petrol in June, insisting that the current template will remain in force till further notice. This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of State (Petroleum), Chief Timipre Sylva. The minister also said in the statement that the […]
Tinubu flags off campaign in Jos, pledges agricultural, industrial hubs
The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised to end insecurity, provide good governance and economic development of Nigeria if elected president come 2023. Tinubu said he was grateful to God and APC for emerging the Presidential Candidate of the party, saying that his wealth of experience in […]
