News

Jang To Lalong: You spent 8 years doing nothing

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang has fired back at Governor Simon Lalong, saying he spent almost eight years without nothing to show in the interest of Plateau State. Lalong had during the APC governorship campaigns flag off in Wase accused Jang of not paying seven months salaries during his administration, which ended in 2015. But, Jang in a statement issued yesterday in Jos, by his Media Consultant, Mr Clinton Garuba, said it was on record that his administration left unpaid salaries of four months, which was later paid by the Lalong administration, but he had projects to show up. He said: “On the accusation of non-payment of salaries, which the governor has turned to a sing-song in the last seven years plus as one of his major achievements, let me state for the records that the Jang administration left unpaid salaries of four months.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Youth council warns organised labour against strike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) yesterday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against embarking on the planned strike scheduled to commence next week. New Telegraph recalled that the Federal Government had early this month announced an increase in the pump price of fuel as well […]
News

JUST IN: We’re not increasing price of petrol in June, FG assures Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Buhari government Friday assured Nigerians that it would not raise the pump price of petrol in June, insisting that the current template will remain in force till further notice. This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of State (Petroleum), Chief Timipre Sylva. The minister also said in the statement that the […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu flags off campaign in Jos, pledges agricultural, industrial hubs

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised to end insecurity, provide good governance and economic development of Nigeria if elected president come 2023. Tinubu said he was grateful to God and APC for emerging the Presidential Candidate of the party, saying that his wealth of experience in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica