Jang, Wase, Super Eagle’s Captain Musa to kick-off Plateau Peace Tourney

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representating Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has said the former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa will kick off the Plateau North Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament.

He said the tournament, which will be declared open on Saturday at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, has 24 qualified teams out of the 73 electoral wards from the Plateau North Senatorial District.

Sen. Gyang disclosed this on Wednesday when the coaches and the technical crew made up of former Super Eagles players, Sam Pam and Sambo Choji performed the group stage draw at his residence in Jos.

“As a beneficiary of the mandate of the people of Plateau North, we have this persuasion, conviction and given our vision on how we can be part of the process of restoring peace to Plateau North giving the challenges that we have passed through as a people of the Senatorial District and as a state.

“The challenges of insecurity that we have passed through as a state has today become a national phenomenon and we have had strong case that the rest of the country should take interest in what is happening in Plateau State to address the issues without sentiment.

“I am persuaded as a person that anywhere sentiment is allowed to guide the way we response to issues that has to do with communal coexistence of our people, it will always lead to counter-productive result.

“Today in Plateau North, we have become a model of how to overcome insecurity, how to overcome communal conflicts, how to overcome hate, how to overcome segregation, how to overcome prejudice and how to embrace one another in peace, brotherhood and in reconciliation.

“We will want to be a model for the rest of the country, particularly parts of the country that is now grappling with what we have passed through.”

He said the tournament is very imperative, being one of the major platforms that is being used to actualize the dream of consolidating peace, unity and reconciliation in Plateau North.

Sen. Gyang said the tournament has attracted positive response right from the grassroots, coupled with the level of participation and interest the people shown during the preliminaries which was played at the various local government areas.

