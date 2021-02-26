Jangebe abduction: APC has run out of ideas – PDP

*Atiku to FG, NASS: Empower states to provide internal security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has run out of ideas on how to tackle the spate of abductions and terrorism in the country.

This is as former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to empower state governors to provide internal security for protection of lives and property at state level.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, demand full investigation into the abduction of over 300 students of Girls’ Science Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State, by suspected gunmen.

The expressed concern that bandits have turned the kidnapping of innocent school children and other vulnerable citizens for ransom, into a lucrative business, and blamed this on “the lethargic approach and compromises under the (President Muhammadu) Buhari administration in the fight against terrorism in our country.”

PDP noted that a week before, “gunmen had a field day invading communities after communities in Niger State, killing and maiming our compatriots after which they descended on Government Secondary School Kagara where they killed a student and abducted 40 others alongside their teachers.

“In December, just two months ago, the nation was jolted when gunmen invaded President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, at the time he was holidaying in the state and abducted over 600 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.”

The party called on President Buhari to wake up from his slumber and deal decisively with the escalated scourge.

