Jangebe abduction’ll be the last –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that last Friday’s abduction of female students from Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State will be the last to happen.

The president spoke yesterday in in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, through Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered Federal Government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara.

He said new measures had been developed by the Federal Government which would bring complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.

“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle’s efforts against banditry and promised a continued support to bringing lasting peace.

“The Federal Government will continue its partnership with Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state,” Buhari said.

In his response, Governor Matawalle said that the abducted students will be released very soon.

“We are using the leaders of the repentant bandits to rescue the schoolgirls from the kidnappers. “Very soon, we are going to witness the release of the abductees”, the governor said.

He said his administration “is going to continue with peace process with bandits considering its impacts in addressing security challenges facing the state”.

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sa’adiya Umar-Faruk and Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

Special prayers were offered for the release of the schoolgirls during the visit.

