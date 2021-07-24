News

JAOPCRF launches novel Peace Platform

In response to the alarming rate of insecurity and civil unrest across the country, the Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation (JAOPCRF) is launching the Peace Tech Platform aimed at curbing the incidences of violence plaguing the country. Working with a fivepronged objective, the platform is geared towards promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, enhancing cooperation, and creating scalable partnerships aimed at peace building and conflict prevention.

Commenting on the soonto- launch platform, Dr. (Mrs.) Dere Awosika, said: “Nigeria is the 8th least peaceful country in Africa and the 146th in the world with new incidents of insecurity springing up very frequently, making the chances for a peaceful nation in the near future appear rather slim.

“For this to change, an allhands- on-deck approach is needed. Government, institutions and individuals alike all need to contribute to securing Nigeria. This is why the Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation has created the Peace Tech Platform.

