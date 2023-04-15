JAPA SYNDROME: Create enabling environment before law –Doctors

•Bill is a waste of time, dead on arrival –Babalola, Onajole

•No, it’s a welcome development, says House Committee Chair

A public health professor and former president, Guild of Medical Directors, Olufemi Babalola, has said that the bill currently being debated in the House of Representatives to curtail mass exodus of Nigerian medical practitioners abroad is a mere waste of time. Babalola said rather than taking care of the illness, the House is chasing shadows. The thing, according to Babalola, is Nigerian doctors are some of the most poorly remunerated in the world.

The young ones have every right to emigrate, he said, adding that only very few of them enjoy scholarships. He said: “The government has no lien on them. Rather, the government should try the following: make doctors’ wages equivalent in real terms with their British colleagues; (or equivalent to the wages and allowances of the members of the House, together with all their allowances); give them car loans; give them housing loans. And then see if they will still emigrate.” Another professor of public health Physician / Epidemiologist, Adebayo Onajole, strongly believes that the bill is dead on arrival as treating the symptoms cannot remove the disease. Legislation, he added, is not the solution rather ameliorating the reasons for migrations.

While it seems both professors are aggregating the opinions of their professional colleagues, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, chairman of the House of Representatives committee on treaties, protocols and agreements countered, saying that the bill is a welcome development as it will help in salvaging the nation’s declining health sector.

The lawmaker representing Ndokwa West/East federal constituency said there is a lot of rot in the Nigerian health sector where funds are appropriated annually but being mismanaged hence the need to take concrete steps toward reviving the sector. Yet, Oyewale Tomori, a professor of virology, educational administrator, and former vice chancellor of Redeemer’s University, disagreed sharply with Ossai when he said that doctors, especially the young ones will continue to leave because the government, according to him, has failed to create the enabling environment for them to stay.

“We are talking about capacity building not retention. You need to create an enabling environment for that capacity you are building to function. If you train me as a doctor and the facilities are not there, and you want me to spend five years doing nothing. We must create an enabling environment for people to stay.

“My generation stayed because I had something to work with. I wouldn’t have stayed if the situation wasn’t encouraging. I don’t blame those who are leaving; it is not a matter of patriotism or lack of it. The brain will drain to where it can be nurtured and that is what is happening to us. All these things we are talking about the diaspora coming to set things up in Nigeria, forget it. “Until we resolve the basic problems in the country and create an enabling environment for people to function, the diaspora people will not come back. At a time Nigeria was a diaspora for India, they were teaching us in secondary schools, and now they are coming back to head Dangote’s company. They are not coming back to teach because they have facilities in their country. “Their country’s government decided to create an enabling environment for them that trained personnel to stay. That is the solution; it’s not making draconian laws that say they should stay for five years – doing what?” he asked. Tomori added: “They have not addressed the basic thing. Nigeria will have steps and jumps to the last one without doing the first ones, that is what is happening again. Before you give a law that says stay for five years, you must create an environment that enables the person to work. No electricity, no water, what is he doing in the five years that he is going to stay? You solve that problem first before you make those stupid laws.” World Medical Association President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has also kicked against the bill. He said as one who has engaged the issues of Nigeria’s health system, including the crisis of brain drain, for over two decades, he must state with the greatest respect to the sponsor of the bill, that he really considers their proposition as not only outlandish, but totally retrogressive, not well researched, and very ill-formed. “I am told the sponsor of the bill claimed there are about 10, 000 doctors practising in Nigeria. This alone clearly shows the poorly researched nature of the proposal. From the information available to me, as at December 30, 2022, there were 104, 327 medical and dental practitioners on the register of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, with the number of practicing doctors put at 56, 829. So, where did he get the figure of 10, 000? “This bill, sponsored by Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson shows a clear lack of understanding of the push and pull factors buoying the crisis of brain drain in Nigeria and other parts of Africa; the region worst hit by the crisis. “I really wonder how this proposition will solve the problem of brain drain which is largely traceable to the indecent and disabling working conditions and infrastructure, insecurity, uncompetitive wages, unemployment and underemployment of medical and dental practitioners, among other known factors, most of which I have spoken about over the last two decades. “Indeed, the recently held 5th Global Forum on Human Resources for Health where I spoke at two important sessions was in total agreement with this, and the need for a sincere approach to the resolution of these challenges. “I am therefore shocked that rather than come up with purposive and progressive solutions on how to transparently and comprehensively address the push factors accelerating the crisis of brain drain in Nigeria, particularly through prioritised investments in the health system and the health workforce, the sponsors of the bill sought to come up with a proposition whose remedy is likely to generate a worse sympailment and crisis. “Furthermore, the bill seeks to achieve its objective through an amendment of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act. As is well known, a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact this same Act was passed by the Senate in the year 2021 and awaiting concurrence by the same House of Representatives. “With the time left for legislative business in the outgoing 9th National Assembly, one wonders how the sponsors hope to achieve their aim,” Enabulele said. To Dr. Doyin Odubanjo, former Nigerian Academy of Science Executive Secretary, the bill is a futile effort to divert attention away from the responsibility of government to provide an enabling environment for the doctors to function and thrive. These factors, pushing the doctors away, he said, are indirectly acknowledged by the same House when its members refuse to be limited to seeking health care in Nigeria. He said: “The bill is hypocritical and should be abolished for more humane ways of solving the problem of health worker migration.” Also, a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia, Maduike Ezeibe, told one of our reporters that regulating movement of Nigerian doctors or Nigerian patients is not the solution to the country’s problem.

He said the House of Representatives and indeed all Nigerians, who have influence, should sit up and agree that Nigerian doctors and other scientists are not inferior to foreigners. If the law is passed, he asked, “Does it mean that once a doctor fulfills the five years post-graduation, he/ she can leave while nobody comes from other countries to Nigeria as a preferred country?”

A public health physician and immediate past president of the association of resident doctors, Lagos university teaching hospital, Dr. Samuel Okerinde, believes the bill is about “enslaving or holding” young doctors particularly from going abroad until they have practiced for five years, of course to curtail the epidemic of the brain drain. “I think that’s laughable because the issues that are leading people to want to leave, have those problems been solved?

If you think that’s the solution to the problem, I think that is just going to worsen the problem and demotivate them from giving their best actually. The solution would be, what are the problems and why are they leaving? “There are personal reasons, maybe a spouse wants to travel, maybe for studies and of course you can’t leave your spouse, a doctor may go with that person, that’s personal. Some people just want to leave the country, that’s personal.

“Then there is the professional reason. There is some training that you don’t have in Nigeria, residency specialists don’t have it here and they have to travel to get those skills. When they get those skills then they come back, those basically are professional reasons. “And then there is the major one, which is the environmental factor which has to do with the country itself, the state of the country. Does the county actually have enough facilities to start with? Do they take care of the workers? What is the state of the work environment?” he further asked. Similarly, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in its reaction, said until the Federal Government meets with its leadership to work out genuine solutions to the menace of brain drain in the health sector, its members will not be subjected to the position of slaves in Nigeria. NARD, in a communiqué after a meeting of its National Officers Committee (NOC), served the promoters notice that it was ready to fight for the freedom of the members, even though it agreed that the issue of brain drain of practitioners was a serious problem. Describing the option being proposed as “modern day slavery” the body, said: “The extended NOC observed with shock and disappointment the infuriating attempts by Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson and the House of Representatives to enslave Nigerian-trained medical doctors for five years post-graduation before they can be issued full practicing licenses or allowed to travel abroad if they so wished.

“The extended NOC admonishes the House of Representatives that the obnoxious bill as sponsored by Ganiyu Johnson is a clear definition of modern- day slavery and not in keeping with anything civil, and so should be thrown away at this point. “The group, however, agreed with him on the palpable dangers of the current menace of brain drain in the health sector and promised to work with the government to reverse the trend when the government is ready to come up with genuine solutions to the problem. “The extended NOC reiterates that any attempt by the government or any of its agencies to enslave Nigerian medical doctors under any guise would be strongly and vehemently resisted by the association.” Incidentally, the bill has passed the second reading stage in the House of Representatives.

It is titled: “A bill for an Act to amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioner to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full licence by the Council in order to make quality health services available to Nigeria; and for related matters (HB.2130)”. Interestingly some members of the House had opposed the bill. For instance, Reps. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta said it was more like enslavement. Recall also that the same House had in 2019, rejected a similar bill seeking to prevent public officials from seeking medical treatment abroad. The lower legislative chamber at the time voted against the bill when it came up for debate during plenary.

The bill had sought to “amend the provisions of the National Health Act, 2014 to regulate international trips for medical treatment by public officers, to strengthen the health institutions for efficient service delivery; and for related matters”. The lawmakers had argued that the legislation breaches the right of the public officials. The bill sought to amend section 46 of the national health act thus: “(1) A public officer of the Federal Government shall not embark on medical trip abroad without approval; or be sponsored for medical check-up, investigation; or treatment abroad at public expenses except in exceptional cases on the recommendation and referral by the medical board and which recommendation or referral shall be duly approved by the Minister or Commissioner as the case may be; or embark on medical trip abroad unless he satisfactorily proves to the office where the officer is working, that such ailment cannot be treated in Nigeria.” Arguing against the bill, Lasun Yusuf, deputy speaker, had said it would discriminate against elected officials.

“This bill is against my fundamental human right. There are two fundamental wrongs in this bill, it is against human rights, and it’s discriminatory. Do not let us have a debate on this bill,” he said. Another member, Razak Atunwa also expressed a similar view, suggesting the bill is a move to punish public officials over the mismanagement of the healthcare sector.

“The fact that I am a public servant does not mean I have given up my right,” he said, adding: “If the government has failed in providing hospitals, we cannot punish someone for it. The intention is right, but better funding for training of doctors, better funding for hospitals is the right way to go.” Mohammed Wase then asked his colleagues to “throw away” the bill. He had said: “I was in hospital in Nigeria for a check-up, and they said I was fine, friends encouraged me to travel for checkup, I did only to discover that I was not okay. “I spent three months there; now you are telling me to get approval… Please, this bill should be thrown out. Instead of banning people from travelling, we should create an enabling environment for people to invest in the healthcare sector.”