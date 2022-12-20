News Top Stories

Japan grants Nigeria $242m loan to improve electricity

Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

Japan has granted a loan of JPY 26,180,000,000 (the equivalent of $242.4 million) to Nigeria to improve its electricity supply and promote economic stabilisation and development efforts. The loan meant for the “Lagos/Ogun Power Transmission System Improvement Project” has the TransmissionCompany of Nigeria (TCN) as the implementing partner. The project is designed to enhance the transmission grid wheeling capacity of TCN and ensure steady electricity to industries. The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Kazuyoshi Matsunaga signed the Exchange of Notes (E/N) with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed to seal the deal. The project is the fallout of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), an initiative of the Japanese government meant to drive development in Africa. The Embassy of Japan’s Head of Development Cooperation, Masaharu Kato said theloanistargetedatenhancingthestabilityof theelectric power supply in Nigeria by installing and improving the transmission lines and substationfacilitieswithinLagos and Ogun states.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

