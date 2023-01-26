News

Japan hunts for person who faxed bomb threats to schools

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Japanese police are on the hunt for a person who sent bomb and death threats to hundreds of schools, prompting hasty closures.

 

The threats were faxed to high schools and universities earlier this week from a Tokyo-registered number, reports the BBC.

 

No explosives have been found in school buildings, according to police, and there have been no reports of attacks on pupils and staff so far.

 

Bomb threats are rare in Japan, which is known for its low crime rate.

 

The first wave of messages began on Monday, reaching schools and universities across the country. In one prefecture, Saitama, more than 170 schools received bomb threats, said officials.

 

Local media reported that one message claimed that over 330 bombs had been set up, while another read: “I planted a major bomb.”

 

Some reports said the messages demanded ransoms ranging from 300,000 yen (£1,870; $2,320) to 3 million yen.

 

On Tuesday, messages threatening to kill students and teachers with homemade weapons were sent from the same number to high schools in various prefectures including Osaka, as well as Saitama and Ibaraki near Tokyo.

 

The threats saw many schools in Japan shutting down as a precaution, though most had re-opened by Thursday.

 

Fax machines are still commonly used in Japan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Australian Special Forces suspected of killing 39 unarmed people in Afghanistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia said on Thursday that 19 current and former soldiers will be referred for potential criminal prosecution for allegedly killing 39 Afghan locals, the majority of whom had been captured and unarmed. Detailing the findings of the long-awaited inquiry into the conduct of special forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, Australia’s General […]
News

Edo 2020: APC chieftains leave DSS after hours of interrogation

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) Edo State command have interrogated some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) over issues bordering on security concerns being raised by stakeholders in the state.   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 for Edo State governorship election. But there have been concerns […]
News

Highway patrol wrong approach to tackle insecurity –Expert

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A security expert and Interpol Systems Consultant, Sir Chikwe Udensi, has berated the Forum of South East governors for exhibiting poor knowledge of security as chief security officers in their resolution to adopt joint highway patrol as a means of curbing insecurity in the geopolitical zone. The South East governors had on Sunday resolved during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica