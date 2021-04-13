Sports

Japan Olympic adviser urges COVID-19 vaccine option for athletes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A health adviser to Japan’s Olympic committee said on Tuesday athletes should have the option of getting COVID-19 vaccines, days after public outcry led the government to deny it was making them a priority.
Japan on Thursday had dismissed a media report that it was considering vaccinating all its Olympians by the end of June after the idea sparked a social media uproar amid a slow vaccine rollout for the rest of the population, reports Reuters.
But on Tuesday, the adviser, Nobuhiko Okabe, told Reuters that although vaccines should not be an obligation, they should be available to the athletes who want them. Okabe is an infectious disease expert who helped guide Japan’s response to the H1N1 outbreak in 2009 and advises on its COVID-19 response.
“I think the recommendation should be to be immunized, particularly for the athletes,” said Okabe, who has held leadership roles in the World Health Organisation.
He said choices by individual athletes to refuse the vaccine for health or religious reasons “should be respected.”
About 1.1 million health care workers in Japan have received at least their first dose of Pfizer Inc-BioNTech’s vaccine.
Inoculations of the country’s sizable elderly population began on Monday, but some experts caution that shots for the general populace may not be available until late summer or even winter because of constrained supplies.
Okabe, who heads the Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health, also said Japan’s commercialisation and licensing hurdles involving drugs and medical products remain a “big problem,” as they could slow its response to health crisis such as pandemics.
Japan has approved only one COVID-19 vaccine so far and about 0.9% of its population of 126 million has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 2.2% in South Korea or 36% in the United States, according to a Reuters tracker.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Parents don’t trust the system to allow their children compete for Nigeria –Pat Itanyi

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Former Nigeria Track and Field athlete, Patience Itanyi, has called for a return to school sports if the country must excel at major championships. Speaking in an explosive interview on a radio station monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former coach asked for more female inputs in the national team setup. Excerpts… Where did we get […]
Sports

French Open: Djokovic suffers deja vu after hitting line judge

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fourth-round […]
Sports

Leicester agree £36.5m deal to sign Wesley Fofana from St Etienne

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester are close to signing Wesley Fofana from St Etienne after agreeing a deal worth up to €40m (£36.5m) for the central defender. The 19-year-old Frenchman has also been targeted by West Ham but Leicester had the wherewithal to make an acceptable offer that includes add-ons, and personal terms have been agreed, reports The Guardian. St […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica