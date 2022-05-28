News

Japan opens up to foreign tourists after two years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

After being closed to tourists for two years, Japan is opening its borders to visitors from 98 countries and regions.

It marks the most significant moment so far in the country’s slow relaxation of its Covid-19 entry restrictions, reports the BBC.

But some restrictions will remain, including a requirement to visit the country as part of a tour group.

Japan implemented some of the world’s toughest virus control regimes, and banned foreign visitors from the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Travel restrictions had already been relaxed for foreign residents and business travellers, and the government recently raised the limit on daily foreign arrivals to 20,000 from June 1.

Since mid-March international students have also been permitted entry.

From June 10, tour groups will be allowed to enter the country. However the nearly 100 countries and regions, which include the UK, will be divided into three risk categories – red, yellow and blue – which will determine whether or not visitors can bypass quarantine measures, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Japan has largely remained closed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that has hit the tourism industry hard.

A major part of Japan’s economy, tourist arrivals fell more than 90% in 2020 – nearly erasing inbound tourism.

Travel agencies have responded warmly to the news.

“We’re continuing to see a lot of interest in visiting Japan despite it being off limits for nearly two years. I’m sure there will be a rush in bookings as soon as borders are fully open,” said Zina Bencheikh, managing director of Intrepid Travel.

Other tour operators noted the cost of Japan’s closure.

“The Japanese government is being very cautious,” said James Greenfield, managing director of Japan Journeys.

“They want the first tourists to enter on guided tours and we’re ready to do this and to do whatever is necessary to keep our customers happy and to recoup some income after more than two years without any,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Six top traditional rulers from the South West states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region.   The governors – Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) – were hosted by […]
News

Much Ado About Tunde Sabiu’s Employment In NIA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

These are indeed interesting times in Nigeria. I am beginning to believe that it is now an occupation for some individuals and groups to imagine things and pass their imagination to the general public without thinking of the implication of their actions. The latest in town that got me on the floor rolling is the […]
News

I’ve obtained NAFDAC’s approval for COVID-19 clinical trials – Iwu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, has said he has obtained approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 subjects using Artemisinin, a herbal supplement. Iwu, who is Professor of Pharmacognosy, made the disclosure on Monday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica