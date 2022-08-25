News

Japan police chief to resign for failing to save ex-PM, Abe, from assassination

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japan’s national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement came as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe’s life on July 8 when he was assassinated in Nara in western Japan, reports The Associated Press.

The police report found holes in Abe’s police protection that allowed the alleged attacker to shoot him from behind.

Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official.

The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November. Yamagami told police that he targeted Abe because of the former leader’s link to the Unification Church, which he hated.

Abe’s family paid tribute to him in a private ritual Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Trigger-happy policeman shoots, kills man, injures another in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy police officer attached to the Testing Ground Police Station Area Command in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday afternoon, shot and killed a 32-year-old businessman, Mr. Yemi Ajayi, at Iwo-Road under Bridge. The bullet, after hitting the driver, Kayode Ajayi, on the hand while he was trying to open the door of his […]
News

APC to NASS members: You don’t have capacity to win election in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday told National Assembly members from the state elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that none of them have the capacity to win any election in the state. The party said the eight federal lawmakers couldn’t have been at the National Assembly […]
News

Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment to wives of slain police officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday paid condolence visits to families of some of the police officers that were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi, Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze, Nkanu East Local Government Area, residing at the suburb of Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans Ekulu and Edward Nnaji Street, Abakpa Nike, in Enugu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica