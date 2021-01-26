Sports

Japanese institute paid $1.3m by Tokyo Olympic bid committee shuts operations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Japanese non-profit sports institute paid $1.3 million by the Tokyo Olympic bid committee during a campaign to secure the 2020 Games shut down all its activities at the end of December, according to a notice on its website.
The Jigoro Kano Memorial International Sport Institute, established in 2009 and run by former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori, did not provide a reason for ceasing activities on its website.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach a representative of the non-profit by telephone or email.
Mori did not respond to a Reuters request for comment when contacted by email through the Tokyo organising committee.
The Tokyo metropolitan government, which has a seat on the institute’s board, said it had not been notified of the non-profit’s closure nor any changes in the group’s activities.
The Tokyo bid committee paid the institute $1.3 million between 2012 and 2014, when Tokyo was lobbying to win the 2020 Games, Reuters reported last year.
A staff member at the institute told Reuters last year the money was used to hire a U.S.-based consulting firm and two individual consultants to support the Tokyo 2020 bid.
Mori, a powerful figure in Japanese sports who now heads the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, said in November he was not directly involved in the non-profit’s finances and said he did not know about the money the institute received from the bid.
“It’s true that I am the president of that organisation, but I wasn’t directly involved in the handling of the finances,” Mori said during a news conference last year.
French investigators have examined banking records and transactions by the Tokyo bid committee as part of an ongoing investigation into whether $2.3 million paid to a Singapore consultant was a bribe to win support from a key member of the International Olympic Committee for Japan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I wasn’t destined to play for Super Eagles –Oladunni Oyekale

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA,

Former Golden Eaglet and Crown FC of Ogbomosho coach, Oladunni Oyekale, in an interview on a Whatsapp group FUBF monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has said the decision to cancel the Nigeria National League was a good one by the Nigeria Football Federation. Excerpts… What was growing up like for you? My growing up was just […]
Sports

Egyptian club suspend Nigerian striker

Posted on Author Segun Bailley

The reports coming from the camp of Egyptian premier league side, Ghazi El Mahallah, about Nigeria striker Moses Edu in its team is unpalatable. According to the reports, the club has decided to suspend the Nigeria international for his unruly behaviour towards his teammate, Salah Mohammed. The report suggest that Edu bought a sneaker from […]
Sports

Liverpool won’t force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will. Salah told Spanish newspaper AS in an interview this month that he admired Real Madrid and Barcelona, fuelling talk in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica