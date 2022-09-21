News

Japanese man sets himself on fire over Abe’s funeral

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Japanese man has set himself alight reportedly to protest a state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral on September 27, reports the BBC.

On Wednesday, witnesses called police after spotting a man on fire near the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

Officers put out the blaze, and took the still-conscious man to hospital, local media reported.

The extent of his injuries and his current condition is unknown. Japanese media reports say the man is believed to be in his 70s.

The government is yet to comment on the protest. But public opposition to the holding of the state funeral has intensified in recent months, with polls showing a majority of voters unhappy with the expenditure.

Abe was shot dead on July 8, aged 67, at a campaign rally for his political party. The killing of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister was condemned internationally and shocked Japan, a country with a minimal record of political violence and gun crime.

But state funerals are not an established practice in Japan, and protesters say they resent the use of public funds on the event that is projected to cost about 1.65bn yen (£10.1m; $11.4m).

One of the country’s main opposition parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party, has also said its lawmakers won’t participate in next week’s ceremony.

Police are yet to confirm details of the protest on Tuesday, but local media reported the man had voiced his opposition to the funeral to a nearby officer before setting himself alight.

Handwritten notes were also found around him expressing the same message, local media reported.

Criticism of the state funeral has also increased as more politicians in Japan’s parliament have been found to have connections with a controversial church.

The man charged with killing Abe said he had targeted the former prime minister for his connections to the Unification Church, which he said had bankrupted his family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo canvasses for professionalization of public service

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for the professionalization of the nation’s public service instead of clamouring for a cut in the cost of governance in the country.   Osinbajo made this suggestion yesterday in his keynote address at the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Leadership Colloquium organized to mark the birthday of the Minister of Interior. […]
News Top Stories

Senate uncovers N84bn misappropriated funds by NSITF

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Nigeria losing $30bn annually from revenue leakages –Reps   The Senate, yesterday, uncovered about N84 billion mismanaged by the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance    Trust Fund (NSITF) within four years, from 12 out of 50 queries investigated so far by the apex chamber.   The Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, […]
News

Prof Oso to journalists: Report with accountability,  transparency

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Journalists in Bayelsa State have been advised to always report with accountability and coherence, because according to Professor Lari Oso of the School of Communications, Lagos State University, the mass media reaches a wider audience with their messages. Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during a  post election workshop organised for journalists by a body known […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica