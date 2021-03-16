News

Japan’s defence minister to discuss China’s activities with US counterpart

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Japan’s defence minister, Nobuo Kishi, looks forward to discussing with his U.S. counterpart aspects of China’s activities in the East and South China Sea regions, he said on Tuesday.
The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region was “severe”, Kishi said as he began a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
On his Tokyo visit, Austin said the U.S.-Japan alliance was strong and the two nations would work together towards achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, reports Reuters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

US presidential election: What to still expect

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Americans and the world expect the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in United States, a Professor of Political Science and Executive Dean for Public Policy and Public Service at Hofstra University, Meena Bose, has listed other important timelines that remain in the 2020 electioneering process. US President Donald Trump and his challenger, […]
News

Court vacates order restraining FG from withdrawing oil field licenses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has vacated the order restraining the Federal Government from withholding licenses of 10 Marginal oil field operators. The judge vacated the order yesterday while delivering ruling in a motion filed by the Ministry of Petroleum and a Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), […]
News

LG polls: Tension as Kano votes Jan 16

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

There has been tension in Kano as the state prepares for local government elections this week with the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (KANSAIC), Prof. Ibrahim Garba Sheka, declaring that; “our elections are always war like, with chaos and uncertainty trailing it.”   He said it was on record that hundreds of Kano […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica