News

Japan’s governing party picks Suga to succeed Abe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Japan’s governing party has elected Yoshihide Suga as its new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, meaning he is almost certain to become the country’s next prime minister.

Last month Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons.

Suga, 71, serves as chief cabinet secretary in the current administration and was widely expected to win.

He is considered a close ally of Abe and likely to continue his predecessor’s policies, reports the BBC.

As had been widely expected, Suga won by a large margin, taking 377 of a total of 534 votes from his party’s lawmakers and regional representatives.

Now that the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has chosen its new leader, there will be another vote on Wednesday in parliament, where he is almost certain to be made prime minister because of the LDP’s majority.

Taking over mid-term, Suga is expected to finish the rest of the current period, until elections in September 2021.

Who is Yoshihide Suga?

Born the son of strawberry farmers, Suga is a veteran politician.

Given his central role of chief cabinet secretary in the administration, he is expected to provide continuity heading an interim government until the 2021 election.

“Shinzo Abe and the other party bosses picked and joined the bandwagon for Suga precisely because he was the best ‘continuity’ candidate, someone who they think could continue Abe government without Abe,” Koichi Nakano, dean and political science professor at Tokyo’s Sophia University, told the BBC.

While not considered the most energetic or passionate politician, Suga has a reputation of being very efficient and practical.

One of his most prominent appearances recently was during the transition from past emperor Akihito to the current one Naruhito in 2019. It fell to Suga to unveil the name of the new Reiwa era to the Japanese and global public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Wedding bells in Aso Rock as Hanan Buhari marries heartthrob

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s youngest daughter, Hanan, got married to her heartthrob, Mohammad Turad Sha’aban on Friday. The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari could not hide her joy as she shared the wedding pictures on her Instagram page with the caption “#HamadForever Alhamdullilah” Hanan is a London trained photographer while Mohammad is a Personal […]
News

A litany of unresolved murder cases

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

For nearly two decades, several personalities have been murdered in controversial circumstances in Delta State. For several years running, investigations are still ongoing with many of the cases already cold with no headway. In this report, DOMINIC ADEWOLE in Asaba, chronicles a list of cases that have occurred in the state with no resolution in […]
News Top Stories

Reopening schools will worsen spread of COVID-19, NMA insists

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

The Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), has warned that it is risky to re-open schools with effect from tomorrow after four months of closure because it could worsen community spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.   National President of the apex medical association, Prof Innocent Ujah, who gave the warning on Saturday in an interview with Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: