Business

Japan’s May real wages fall at quickest pace in nearly five years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Japan’s May inflation-adjusted real wages dropped at the fastest pace in nearly five years, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign of labour market stress as the economy takes a heavy blow from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The world’s third-largest economy is bracing for its worst postwar slump in the quarter through June, with economists expecting an annualised contraction of over 20% after a massive demand shock due to lockdown measures in response to the virus outbreak.
Real wages, a gauge of household purchasing power, tumbled 2.1% in May from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed, falling at the fastest pace since a 2.8% decline in June 2015, reports Reuters.
“The impact from the coronavirus led to a reduction in overtime pay which caused real wages to fall a lot,” a labour ministry official told Reuters.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, saw its biggest decline since comparable data became available in January 2013, slumping 25.8% in May from a year earlier, down for a nine straight month.
The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings dropped 2.1% in the year to May, also seeing their largest fall since June 2015, following a revised 0.7% drop in April.
Regular pay – or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings – was up, rising 0.2%, the data showed. One-off special payments shed 14.0% following a downwardly revised 6.4% gain in April.
The ministry defines “workers” as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Banks clear N1.3trn cheques in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•Paper transactions dip further Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N1.3 trillion between January and May, this year. While this showed a 31.5 per cent decline when compared with N1.9 trillion recorded in the same period of 2019, the 2020 record was achieved amidst a 30-day suspension of cheques clearing due […]
Business

Apex bank’s survey shows firms pessimistic on macro economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Although the country’s authorities stepped up coronavirus(covid-19) lockdown easing measures during the period, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) June 2020 Business Expectations Survey (BES) report indicates that respondent firms expressed pessimism on the macro economy. The BES report, which was released by the apex bank yesterday, also shows that the firms’ outlook on the […]
Business

ICAN elects Adewuyi as president

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

M rs. Onome Joy Adewuyi has emerged new President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN].     Adewuyi graduated with a BSc degree (Second Class Honours Upper Division) in Accounting from the University of Benin in 1982 and MSc in Banking & Finance from the University of Lagos in 1993.   She is an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: