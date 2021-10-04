Fumio Kishida
News

Japan’s new prime minister takes office

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Fumio Kishida has formally taken office as Japan’s new prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who resigned after just one year in office.

Kishida, 64, won the race to lead Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week, BBC report.

He will face a range of tough issues, including post-pandemic economic recovery and threats from North Korea.

He will also hope to help his party regain popularity after its unpopular push to host the Tokyo Olympics.

The move to go ahead with the event came despite massive public opposition due to concerns over a surge in Covid cases.

Suga decided to step down as prime minister after a year in office due to plummeting poll ratings caused by the handling of the pandemic.

Kishida will now lead the LDP into a general election that must be held by November. Local media reports say Kishida is expected to call for polls by 31 October.

The new cabinet members under Kishida are due to be announced later today.

“I think it will be a new start in its true sense,” he had earlier told reporters. “I want to take on challenges with a strong will and firm resolve to face the future.”

He has long targeted the prime ministerial role, and lost out to Suga in last year’s poll.

According to the BBC’s Mariko Oi, Kishida is known as a moderate-liberal politician so he’s expected to steer the ruling conservative party slightly to the left.

While his critics describe him as bland and boring, he’s long been seen within the party as its future leader, our correspondent adds.

He is also known to have the backing of the party’s veteran politicians.

But order to maintain their support, Kishida may have to toe the line on party reforms and ensure he also caters to its conservative elements.

If he fails to do so, Kishida risks emulating Suga in having a short tenure as leader, heralding a return to the pre-Abe “revolving door” era which saw six prime ministers between 2006 and 2012.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC: Drama as Onochie denies membership of APC

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze

…says objections to her nomination, borne out of sentiments, fear PDP: It’s not true, you’re still a member There was a mild drama laced with political intrigues yesterday, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, denied her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that she ceased […]
News

FG/Labour c’tee slashes electricity tariff for 3 months 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The joint Ad-hoc Technical committee set up by the Federal Government and organised labour to review the electricity tariff hike by government, has recommended the tariff be slashed for customers for the next three months. Although the meeting was still ongoing at the time of this report, the recommendation was contained […]
News

Opposition grows against UK vaccine passports

Posted on Author Reporter

    More than 70 British lawmakers have signalled their opposition to the introduction of so-called vaccine passports that the government is considering bringing in to help to open the economy as it starts lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica