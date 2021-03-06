JARA BEACH RESORT LAGOS: ‘Simply amazing’

The setting at Jara Beach Resort Lagos exudes picturesque pomp while the location itself presents a perfect picture of a pristine environment with attractive natural feel that the moment you set your foot on the grounds of the resort that is set in Museyo rural community next to Eleko Beach, you feel secured within a cocoon boasting a separate existence.

A full service resort, featuring exotic and natural elements that makes for that perfect holiday or getaway that you had dreamed about. Here, life takes on a new and different meaning, as you are spoilt for a choice given the array of facilities and services on parade. All a blend of sophisticated elegance and colours. A kingly treat is what you get once closeted within this enclave that guarantees you abundance of sea, sand and sun if you so desire the best of nature that you are sure not to get elsewhere in their full measures. The excitement is always double charged and fun filled once you set your mind at it. A savoury intercourse with man and nature that leaves you completely overwhelmed and relaxed as well as craving for more at the end of your exploration as you never really can get enough of all that nature and man have conspired to blessed the resort with. Two guests share their experience of the resort at different times: “Pictures don’t do justice to the resort. It’s simply amazing. Mark and his lovely wife Millie are always on hand to personally welcome guests. Waking up to the sound of the ocean and having breakfast on the patio, prepared by the award winning chef, one cannot ask for more” – Colin ‘‘Jara Beach Resort was amazingggggggggggggggg! I went with a friend and we had so much fun. All the members of staff we had contact with were very polite, courteous and professional while being friendly. We used the day pass and drank our money’s worth,” – Oluwasolape

Accommodation

Just like everything else, where attention to details is key, its accommodation setting is top notch where you are guaranteed all of the comfort and relaxation expected, as the different rooms are lavishly furnished and fitted with modern hospitality gadgets of all sorts. It features about nine elegantly set ensuite bedrooms exuding panache and opulence and with fascinating view of the surrounds, depending on the wing you occupies. Besides, it has three newly fitted family cabins suitable for family setting with parents and children.

Wining/dining

Wining and dining are delightsome experiences at the resort as its wining and dining facilities as well menu set are tailored made to offer the best of African and continent gastronomic treats with an experienced and award winning chef at the command of the levers. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are offered at its all – day restaurant with varieties at your beck while special orders and dietary regime of guests at accommodated on request. Besides, guests are treated to special offerings by the in- house chef. There is also a fully stocked snack station for the delight of the guests while the bar is fully stocked with rich and wide selection of beverages, cocktails, mocktails, alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks of all sorts.

Premium collection

The resort as part of its complete package, offers premium collection for guest wishing to make their stay extra-special. It is a specially curated small but memorable range of champagnes, wines and spirits – available during stay or can also be pre-ordered at the time of booking.

Activities

Besides the indoor entertainment, guests are welcomed to partake in the wide selection of leisure related activities on offer. The unending list include water related and ground activities ranging from swimming and smooching time in the swimming pool that is created within a natural enclave surrounded by lush green palm trees; unhindered relaxation at the resort’s private beach with cabanas; table tennis table, pool table, dart board to sand games. Others are: Volleyball, football (on sand), ring toss, hoop toss, French boule (Pétanque), horse riding, and Quad biking. The resort is also a perfect hideout for destination wedding where privacy and the best of services are quaranteed. Business meetings, conferences, private parties, soirees, birthday and wedding anniversary celebrations and retreats are top notch while day picnic for individual, families and groups are catered for.

Massage

This is one of the specialties of the resort, where guest enjoyed a special treat from professional masseuses in a serene and curated natural setting. Also savour romantic couple massage – outdoor.

Lookout

In addition to massage treatment, guest can also enjoy lookout session that is specially created to offer relaxing and memorable experience in a very soothing and calm atmosphere. The lookout is available for up to four people maximum. A speaker is included so you can connect your own playlist, or listen to Jara’s own – curated to suit the sweet and soothing sound of the waves lapping against the beach. The perfect location for that extra-special romantic occasion.

Children – friendly

Jara Resort is children –friendly as there are a number of facilities and services that are dedicated for children use as this create ample room for the adults to have their fun time while the children are left in their world to savour exciting moment as well. Some of the dedicated facilities and services in this regard include: Children’s cots/travel beds and bath tubs, highchairs for meal times, and mosquito nets for cot/bed use. Also, the resort provides limited number of outdoor and pool games for children’s use, and sandpit is provided with clean/sieved Museyo sand.

Management

The resort certainly is under a perfect management as you can get with the cofounders, Mark and Millie Slade, both husband and wife, directing the affairs of the resort. They seem to have a Midas touch as they have their over 30 years experience in hospitality business to bear in their running of the resort. It is no wonder that the resort was named by the Nigeria Travel Week as the Best Beach Hotel in its Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020 otherwise known as Balearica Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...