Jason Harward On Staying Focused On Your Goal And Remaining Unaffected By Negativity

Sometimes, all you can see in life are the negatives blocking your path. When this happens, most people tend to push aside their goals and get distracted by the suffocating negativity of the negative emotions taking your mind prisoner. According to Jason Harward, when you fully focus on achieving your goal, it becomes easier to deal with negativity.
Jason Harward is a passionate entrepreneur who runs a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company. He explains that before he became the businessman he is today, he faced many setbacks and failed countless times. From very early on, Harward knew he had a knack for entrepreneurship. However, he had to fall often to find his true passion.
Having spent a long time establishing businesses and then watching them fail, Harward notes that it is easy to allow negativity to take over. Thankfully, he was able to fend off the negativity and keep his focus sharpened on his goal. He explains that everyone can do the same; all it takes is a ton of discipline and a very clear objective.
Harward says you need to set achievable goals to stay focused on your goal. It pays to be optimistic and dream big, but it is crucial to ensure that the goals you set are reasonable. Harward notes that reasonable goals make it easier for you to stay motivated and fight off negativity. When his first business failed, then another venture, and his failures began to pile up, Harward doubled down and refused to let it dictate what he could achieve. That is how he has managed to turn his situation around and run a successful business.
Even as we avoid negativity, Harward explains that it is an integral part of life. Without it, people wouldn’t know to look forward to better things, says Harward. Therefore, the goal is not to avoid negativity altogether; it is to ensure that you remain unphased by it.

 

